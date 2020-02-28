Whethan continues the rollout of his debut album today with a new single, “Upside Down” featuring Grouplove.





Having already released songs with STRFKR and grandson on previous singles, Whethan is showing a particularly deft collaborative instinct on his debut full-length project. The new single is a strong collaboration between both artists, as the indie rock darlings provide their pop-inclined sound and vocals to the verses while Whethan brings in a bit more EDM flavor to the “chorus,” per se.

“Upside Down” is overflowing with positive vibes from start to finish — stream it below.

Whethan will kick off his North American headline Fantasy tour on March 26th at Los Angeles, CA’s The Novo with additional stops in San Francisco, Chicago, and Brooklyn. Each date will operate as a pop-up show, providing a sneak peek for what’s to come in addition to special surprises for fans at each stop. Chrome Sparks (DJ set) and Ramzoid will join Whethan as support for the announced dates and grandson will be joining as a special guest at the Chicago show. In addition to his tour, Whethan will also take the stage at Ultra Music Festival on March 20 and EDC Las Vegas on May 16. Tickets for all live dates on sale now. For complete details, please visit www.whethan.com/tour.