As the month of February comes to an end, a bunch of infectious, heavy and thought provoking records have been released to help us through whatever it may be. This week we saw a new EP from English electronic music duo Disclosure releasing their ‘Ecstasy’ project. Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH teaming up for the crunchy dubstep single ‘Crusade.’ Tchami even produced for superstar Lady Gaga. We have compiled the weeks best music, 70+ songs all into one playlist. Stream the latest edition of Your EDM’s | Week in Music on Spotify below.





Release Spotlight

Big Gigantic drop there latest album Free Your Mind. The last time the duo released an album with original music was back in 2016. The album boasts features from Felly, Ashe, Nevve, Louis Futon and many others.

The two English brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence also known as Disclosure release their ‘Ecstasy’ project, a 5 track project with features from Eko Roosevelt and Etran Finatawa.

Mija released her sophomore album Desert Trash, a 13-track full length featuring a standout collaboration with Gammer. The full force of Mija’s blood sweat and tears can be heard in the production of this project in addition to herself getting more comfortable with her own vocals as she layers them throughout multiple records on the project.

Zeds Dead and Rezz team up for a collaboration titled ‘Into the Abyss.’ The record was released on Zeds Dead’s label Deadbeats and boasts slow rolling heavy bass elements combining Zeds Dead’s classic bass sound with Rezz’s enchantingly slow builds.

Martin Garrix also drops a new record featuring Clinton Kane. The name of the record is called ‘Drown,’ and it stays true to Martin’s newer signature pop-electronic blending of sounds with bouncy guitar riffs and smooth percussion.

Featured image via: Rukes.com