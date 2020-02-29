Bassnectar’s annual Be Interactive fundraiser event is coming back in 2020 in a huge way — this year, it happens to fall on one of our favorite days in music: August 8, aka 808.





While the purpose of the festival is of course important, it’s the lineup this year that has us with our jaws on the floor: Zeds Dead, The Glitch Mob, Shlump, Kursa, Lucii, and Ternion Sound.

But wait, there’s more!

The festival will be opened a day early for camping at the Somerset Amphitheater (details coming) with music from Zomboy, Tokimonsta, Peekaboo, UZ, Of The Trees, and Khiva. Half of this lineup could sell out a nightclub on their own with ease — now you see all of them together, what a wild ride.

“Our non profit Be Interactive exists to encourage awareness, empower activism, and promote giving,” writes Bassnectar. “Each year we raise funds to support our initiatives by donating a dollar per ticket from every Bassnectar event, and also through our annual fundraisers. Last year we were able to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars of free therapy, as well as countless local projects, nature cleanups, food & clothing drives, and lots of amazing DIY grant campaigns!”

All tickets go on sale Friday Feb 28 @ 10am CT

https://808beinteractive.frontgatetickets.com

Photo via aLIVE Coverage