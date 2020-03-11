Before Coachella officially announced it was cancelled, Disclosure announced a complementary run of small club shows across Europe and the US for March and April, with some venues even under 1000 capacity. Such an intimate show for such a large group would have been a highlight of anyone’s year, unfortunetly the shows have to now be rescheduled due to the spread of coronavirus.





Disclosure says the shows are cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” but in light of global events, it’s clear what the real culprit is. As of now, their show at III Points is still on.

Hopefully they’re able to reschedule the shows for some time later in the year.