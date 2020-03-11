Rampage 2020 in Belgium, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been forced to postpone due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.





As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium is 314 with three deaths, all over the age of 70. On Tuesday, the Belgian government issued the advice to cancel indoor events with more than 1,000 people.

“The Belgian authorities have at long last decided to cancel all events after all,” the festival stated. “This couldn’t have come at a worst time for us, and we imagine, for you. While the build for the event was still ongoing, we have been preparing for this news all night and all morning, in order to find a solution that can ensure Rampage does not go bankrupt after the million+ euros loss we will be suffering, as well as still providing you with your 2020 highlight.”

Most, if not all of the original artists will still play at the event in September. Tickets for this weekend’s cancelled event will all stay valid for the next date.