Rampage 2020 in Belgium, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been forced to postpone due to the spread of coronavirus in the country.
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium is 314 with three deaths, all over the age of 70. On Tuesday, the Belgian government issued the advice to cancel indoor events with more than 1,000 people.
“The Belgian authorities have at long last decided to cancel all events after all,” the festival stated. “This couldn’t have come at a worst time for us, and we imagine, for you. While the build for the event was still ongoing, we have been preparing for this news all night and all morning, in order to find a solution that can ensure Rampage does not go bankrupt after the million+ euros loss we will be suffering, as well as still providing you with your 2020 highlight.”
Most, if not all of the original artists will still play at the event in September. Tickets for this weekend’s cancelled event will all stay valid for the next date.
View this post on Instagram
The Belgian authorities have at long last decided to cancel all events after all. This couldn’t have come at a worst time for us, and we imagine, for you. While the build for the event was still ongoing, we have been preparing for this news all night and all morning, in order to find a solution that can ensure Rampage does not go bankrupt after the million+ euros loss we will be suffering, as well as still providing you with your 2020 highlight. We are looking for a new date for Rampage 2020 and we will be moving it to September of this year, with many of not all of the same artists, the same production plans and even a few extras since we now have 6 more months to come up with more cool stuff. Tickets for this weekend’s cancelled event will all stay valid for the next date. We can now only hope that the Belgian government takes the right decisions to effectively contain the virus and makes sure that all public gatherings are limited or forbidden and not just parties for young people are outlawed. We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from our Soldiers and even from fellow promotors, label owners, booking agents, press and artists. We feel terrible it as come to this point, and that we will all have to wait another six months for the thing we have worked for all year, the event you all have been looking forward to for so long. If you do decide to come to Antwerp, please take care of each other, be safe and enjoy your time here. We are not allowed to be involved in any rogue party situation so we won’t be able to whip up something for the Soldiers in town in a local club or outdoor space. But if you decide to do so anyway, please make sure you take care of your fellow Soldiers 🙏 We will update you very soon about the next date and the new plans. For now, take care, and much love from the team 🧡🖤❤