Earlier this year, The Glitch Mob announced a new 36-date North American tour to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their monumental album Drink The Sea that made them household name. Unfortunately, the tour will now be cancelled in response to the spread of coronavirus.





The announcement was made today with a heavy heart.

“This has not been an easy decision to make but we believe it’s the right thing to do,” the group’s statement reads. “The safety of our fans is our top priority. We have family members that work in hospitals and after hearing what they are dealing with, we want to do our part to minimize the impact on our health-care system.”

All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.