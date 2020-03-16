Home

The beginning of Red Rocks season is one of the most anticipated times in nearby-Denver, but with everything going on this year, fans will have to wait.


Normally beginning in April, Red Rocks events will now be suspended through May 11 as a result of growing concern around the spread of COVID-19 and also city of Denver regulations.

Cancelled shows include three nights of Ganja White Night, Galantis & 3LAU, Die Antwoord, and Hippie Sabotage. At this time, Global Dub Festival is still scheduled as planned.

See below for the full details from the venue on Twitter.

 

Photo via www.prolophoto.com