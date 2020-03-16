All Events At Red Rocks Suspended Through May 11

The beginning of Red Rocks season is one of the most anticipated times in nearby-Denver, but with everything going on this year, fans will have to wait.





Normally beginning in April, Red Rocks events will now be suspended through May 11 as a result of growing concern around the spread of COVID-19 and also city of Denver regulations.

Cancelled shows include three nights of Ganja White Night, Galantis & 3LAU, Die Antwoord, and Hippie Sabotage. At this time, Global Dub Festival is still scheduled as planned.

See below for the full details from the venue on Twitter.

(1/5) With growing concern around the spread of COVID-19, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre wishes to reiterate its priority on the health and well-being of our community, artists and staff. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 16, 2020

(2/5) With that, all events at City of Denver-owned venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, have been suspended through May 11. The Red Rocks Visitor Center and Trading Post are also closed through this same time period. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 16, 2020

(4/5) At this time, Red Rocks Park and the surrounding trails remain open. Our thoughts are with everyone affected in our community and around the world. We encourage you to check our social media channels and https://t.co/jgwbPMbriV for information as the situation evolves. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 16, 2020

Photo via www.prolophoto.com