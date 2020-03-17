Diplo has made the tough decision to social distance himself from his own sons after being in contact with hundreds of people over the past month as a touring artist.





In a heartbreaking post, Diplo shares what he’s going through:

My sons are too young to understand the complexities of what’s happening. But they aren’t anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks… And I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe..

In the post below, he also pleads with his followers to take necessary precaution:

People are asking if I have Covid-19.. And no, not that I know of… But you need to assume everyone who isn’t in a quarantine has this disease and doesn’t know.. YOU NEED TO ASSUME EVERYONE HAS THE VIRUS…. AND YOU NEED TO ACT LIKE IT..

Our hearts go out to Diplo and his family — and everyone else going through similar situations right now.

Stay home and stay safe!

Photo via Jas Davis