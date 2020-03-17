Flume Is Taking Advantage Of Self-Isolation With New Potential Collabs

It’s been said before and it’ll be said again — one of the positive side effects of producers self-isolating and not going out on tour is more new music. Of course, not every producer is obliged to make music when they’re off the road, but it’s the most likely action to replace loss of income when touring isn’t an option.





Plenty of producers have already begun reaching out on social media to others in the same situation, including Flume.

In a new Instagram post, Flume asked if anyone else in quarantine wanted to collaborate.

He received dozens of replies from other musicians offering to join forces. Halsey responded “send beatz,” while Miguel teased “check your email.” Diplo said he was “taking a bid scooter over.”

Charli XCX also replied with “So bored,” to which Flume shot back, “I’ll send u the files.”

Others to reply include Alison Wonderland, Oliver Heldens, EPROM, Hotel Garuda, Morgan Page, Lauren Jauregui, Hayden James, Wax Motif, Snakehips, and more.

With a new track just out with Toro Y Moi, and a new record still expected sometime this year, we might be getting more new Flume than we bargained for — and that’s never a bad thing.