It’s been a little over two weeks since we’ve last seen a post on Instagram from young Martin Garrix — not entirely surprising, when the platform is majority used for positive posts and there hasn’t been much positive going on the last two weeks.





The Dutch producer/DJ broke his IG silence to address fans and talk about COVID-19 and the effect it’s having on our community and the world at large.

as much as i regret not being able to see you (I MISS YOU GUYS A LOT) at my shows the next few weeks, I think it’s important we all take a moment to reflect on this matter seriously. COVID-19 has spread so quickly and has affected so many people, and even though you and I might not be as severely affected if you get infected, there are others who are not as healthy that we must think about. let’s take on our responsibility and help end this pandemic by doing everything we can. stay indoors unless really necessary, minimize contact with others, especially the elderly and those with poorer health, and take good care of yourself. i can’t wait to be back on the road once everything has resolved. stay safe, sending everybody strength and lots of LOVE!!

Like most other producers during this quarantine, we can probably expect Martin Garrix to spend more time in the studio over the coming weeks. Maybe we’ll finally get an album out of this poor situation? No pressure, Martin.

