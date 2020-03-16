Minecraft Is Holding A Second Sky-Inspired Festival Later This Month [DETAILS]

Porter Robinson‘s innovate Second Sky festival, which took place last year, has inspired an online event inside Minecraft — Second Aether.





With the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) gamers and DJ/producers alike are collaborating and taking to live stream to share their talents. Second Aether is on another level, however, with a full-fledged lineup over two days later this month. The flyer includes dozens of artists getting involved.

Second Aether is positioned as “a tribute event to Porter Robinson’s Second Sky.” It’s expected to be held on virtual grounds that resemble the music festival’s actual grounds over March 28th & 29th.

Porter’s 2020 edition of Second Sky music festival is already sold out and currently set for June 15th & 16th. More info here.

Join the Discord server: http://discord.io/SecondAether

Second Aether