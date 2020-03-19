Six months ago, Excision and Illenium closed out their debut back-to-back set at Lost Lands with a new collaboration called “Feel Something” featuring I Prevail. Now, it’s finally coming out.





Neither Excision nor Illenium have said anything about a concrete release date yet, but I Prevail lead singer Brian Burkheiser let a detail slip on Twitter a couple days ago. When a fan asked when the collaboration was coming, he avoided any specific date but still said, “All I will say is… stay tuned this month.”

Do we get Feel Something with @ILLENIUMMUSIC and @Excision this year?? 👀🔥 — Brandon Murray (@XeXee_D) March 17, 2020

All I will say is… stay tuned this month 🤫 — Brian Burkheiser (@BriBurkheiser) March 17, 2020

If you need a refresher on the collab, check out the debut below.

This is Excision and Illenium’s second collaboration, following the release of “Gold” in 2018.