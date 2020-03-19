The onset of COVID-19 as a new worldwide pandemic is affecting everyone differently. Though the general mandate is for self-isolation during this time, every country, county, city, or municipality is open to their own interpretations of how seriously to treat the threat.





For around 300 people at Tribal Gathering in Panama, a music festival with dozens of international DJs, that means full lockdown until March 23. The festival posted a statement to social media on Monday revealing the nature of their unique situation.

“The government and health officials have now decided to go back [on] the original mandate of allowing all nationals who have entered Panama over 14 days ago to exit the location,” they said. “Those who have not must remain here in quarantine on site until they reach the 14 day period which could mean people actually staying here longer than the 23rd.”

The festival was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, the 15th, after beginning February 29th.

As the statement reads, there have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on site. “Nevertheless, we are complying with all orders and recommendations of the Minister of Health, as the health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. We also continue to work with the embassies of our guests from outside Panama to secure their assistance and support. Please contact the embassy of your family member’s home country for further information.”

Panama has closed its borders to foreign nationals and non-residents; it reported 69 confirmed cases and one death as of Tuesday, March 17.