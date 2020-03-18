The rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) had led to social distancing and in some cases self-quarantine. But during this time, it’s still possible to Netflix and chill with friends.





The now-viral tweet below reveals a work-around that could make the isolation not so bad. Just download the Google Chrome extension called “Netflix Party,” which allows friends to simultaneously stream content together with group chat capabilities and play/pause functions that sync up.

Set up in 3 easy steps:

Install the Netflix Party extension for Chrome Choose any movie or show from Netflix.com and click “NP” in your toolbar Copy the party URL and share – Friends can watch the program or movie simultaneously

It’s as easy as that! Netflix and chill with friends — download Netflix Party here.