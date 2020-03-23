Miami Residents Are Throwing Their Own Ultra from Their High Rise Apartments

Ultra Music Festival’s coronavirus-friendly virtual EDM fest this past weekend via SiriusXM was a sad replacement for the annual Miami music festival that has been going on every year since 1999.





But though the festival was gone this year, it was not forgotten. From the high rise apartments in Brickell, next door to downtown Miami and Bayfront Park, streams of past festival sets could be heard loud and clear throughout the streets below.

Electronic music has always been just as much about the community as the artists, and seeing scenes like this makes us feel like we haven’t lost our home and culture. Even while social distancing, we can all still feel close to one another and that’s a beautiful thing.

when @ultra can’t come to Miami, Miami brings Ultra to you pic.twitter.com/6WhhKpzECu — angie the dolphin (@itsjustangie11) March 23, 2020

Our view of you guys pic.twitter.com/Zt2X9m2JoY — Rebecca Cox (@Becky515) March 23, 2020

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra