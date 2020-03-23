Although the world feels “proper fucked,” Gareth Emery is moving forward with a new album fueled with deep meaning for his most personal and experience-driven body of work yet.





The producer opens up about his forthcoming album in the post below, “Almost every song on this album was forged by tough times. I’d never written lyrics about my own life before, every song is about a time in my life.”

From the sounds of it, we’ll be treated to Gareth Emery like we’ve never heard him before. His new album, The Lasers, is due out July 10th, 2020 — and it couldn’t come sooner during times like these.

“We’ll Be OK,” he adds.

See the album art below and get ready.

Photo via Rukes.com