There’s no DJ/producer quite as genre-defying as Diplo — and he just confirmed a country album on the way.





It’s time to meet Diplo’s country alter ego, Thomas Wesley, which just so happens to be his real name. He’s already taken on Stagecoach Festival, remixed one of the greatest hit collaborations of all time, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, mimicked playing a banjo on stage at the GRAMMYs, and proved he can rock a cowboy hat better than your average cowboy.

The natural next step is a full album…

He shares in the post below, “heartless just went double platinum, crossed a 100 million on Spotify and has about a 100 billion spins on tiktok… gonna put out the next thomas wesley single soon and album.”

See Thomas Wesley in action for the “Heartless” music video… and get ready for more.

Diplo’s Next Country Single & Album Coming Soon