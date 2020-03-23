In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and closures throughout Las Vegas, nightlife giant Hakkasan Group has laid off 1,600 employees, nearly its entire workforce, reports Las Vegas Review Journal.





Only senior management remains at the company.

“Every painful decision that has been made during this time has been made with an attempt to secure the long-term future of the business. All deliberations and conclusions have been made with a heavy heart, and regrettably with our understanding that our decision will have significant effects on you as an individual and your dependents,” Hakkasan Group Chief Financial Officer Michael Ryan-Southern’s memo read. “We sincerely hope that these impacts will be temporary. I would like to pass on my personal thanks for the dedication you have shown the business throughout your tenure and appreciate your understanding in these unprecedented times.”

Those laid off will receive two weeks’ pay, though the company did not offer the opportunity to collect any unused paid time off.

Hakkasan Group issued a company-wide statement Monday morning: “The long-term impact of the COVID-19 virus on the travel, tourism, entertainment and hospitality industry remains unclear. Given these circumstances, we have taken decisive actions to preserve the long-term stability of our business that include conducting layoffs and furloughs due to the temporary suspension of our venue operations in the US and in many of our international locations.

“We are doing all that we can to protect our team members where possible, all while remaining focused on getting our operations running again soon.”

Hakkasan Group manages Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand and Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, as well as Jewel Nightclub and Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria, Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Level Up at MGM Grand.

via LVRJ | Photo Credit: Wolf Productions