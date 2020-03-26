It’s safe to assume that any event in March/April will be cancelled due to COVID-19, with plenty already in May, June, and July pushing things back. August and September feel a little safer, but at this point, no one knows enough to make that decision. If you’re aiming to keep track of what festivals have cancelled, postponed, or are still scheduled as planned, Slovenia-based music data company Viberate has put together a comprehensive list at www.sickfestivals.com, updated daily.





The service monitors around 5,000 festivals worldwide and lets you know which ones are canceled or postponed, so you can plan accordingly. The data is sourced from Viberate’s massive global database of artists, venues, events, and festivals. Currently, they’ve identified 236 canceled and 250 postponed festivals.

The total revenue loss estimated has already exceeded $5.5B.

The idea for Sick Festivals came when one of the startup’s founders, renowned techno DJ UMEK, started getting an avalanche of show cancellations: “Just two weeks ago, I played on the Resistance stage at Ultra in Melbourne and Sydney, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. When I landed back home and turned my phone back on, most of my upcoming gigs had already disappeared from my calendar. That was when I realized how serious this outbreak had become in a matter of days. It feels eerily dystopian. Now it’s up to us to do whatever we can to manage the damage. At Viberate, we quickly put together a service that we hope will help people see what’s going on with the festival they had been planning to visit, and shed a light onto the industry professionals’ income loss, which is no laughing matter.”

Insomniac still hasn’t made a decision about EDC Las Vegas, Burning Man is keeping an eye out, Firefly all the way out in July has made the decision to cancel… as we near a new month during quarantine, the outlook will continue to come more into focus. Until we see an end in sight, we’ll just have to hunker down, wash our hands, and hope for this all to be over soon.