Beginning yesterday, TIDAL is hosting daily live streams of archival exclusive concerts on their homepage. Each day will highlight a new genre with performances from the biggest names in music, starting with Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Romeo Santos, and more yesterday.





Tomorrow will be dedicated to electronic music, with performances from deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more.

TIDAL has loads of exclusive content you can’t find anywhere else.

TIDAL X: deadmau5 ‘where’s the drop?’ – Relive the experience which took place at Los Angeles’ legendary Wiltern Theatre on April 1. At TIDAL X: deadmau5 ‘where’s the drop?’, the prolific electronic artist was joined by a full orchestra to perform his music as orchestral pieces re-envisioned by musical director Gregory Reveret.

X: deadmau5 ‘where’s the drop?’ – Relive the experience which took place at Los Angeles’ legendary Wiltern Theatre on April 1. At X: deadmau5 ‘where’s the drop?’, the prolific electronic artist was joined by a full orchestra to perform his music as orchestral pieces re-envisioned by musical director Gregory Reveret. deadmau5 orchestration – Docu-series that highlights the process around deadmau5’s latest project, ‘where’s the drop?’

– Docu-series that highlights the process around deadmau5’s latest project, ‘where’s the drop?’ The Alien Behind the Goggles – Following the release of her second studio album, Certain Kind of Magic, electronic music artist, REZZ sits down with TIDAL as well as other key members of team to discuss her music, tour, how she signed to mau5trap and collaborated with deadmau5.

The streaming platform is offering new customers a special limited-time offer of 4 months for any plan for only $4.00 now through April 15th – new members can redeem here: https://try.tidal.com/ spring.

Beginning at noon ET, the 12-hour daily live streams will be available to members and non-members alike on TIDAL.com/AtHome. We’re not sure what the Daft Punk stream, specifically, involves, but we are ready and waiting. There’s a good chance it could be footage from their Coachella 2006 set, but it could be something completely different.

Photo via Matt Barnes