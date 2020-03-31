This is not a drill — Excision and Illenium have officially revealed their next larger than life collab, “Feel Something” with I Prevail.





The producers just simultaneously unleashed the teaser video for their forthcoming production, featuring just enough of the song to send chills down our spines. Heavy bass meets lush melodies and an earth-shaking performance from I Prevail, making for a truly unforgettable collaboration all around.

Last time Excision and Illenium teamed up, “Gold (Stupid Love)” came to be and we still can’t get enough. Hopefully “Feel Something” is round two of many more to come.

Watch below and check back here to listen when “Feel Something” drops this Friday!

Excision x Illenium x I Prevail

Pre-save: https://Illenium.lnk.to/FeelSomethingPreSave