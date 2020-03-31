Beginning on Friday, March 27th, Beatport Reconnect held a global DJ extravaganza for 34 hours, with artists including Carl Cox, Bonobo, Pete Tong, Nina Kraviz, Griz, RÜFÜS DU SOL, A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing, ANNA, Nora En Pure and many other renowned DJs performing from their homes, with the expressed intention of reconnecting the global dance community during this unprecedented pandemic crisis.





In partnership with Twitch, the stream raised more than $180,000 for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the AFEM Members’ COVID-19 Hardship Fund. Donations were set up specifically to administer donations from this event to help struggling AFEM member companies retain lower earning workers who would otherwise be let go, and to direct funds to individuals within the membership in most need of urgent financial help. Donations are still being accepted here: https://tiltify.com/@ beatport/reconnect

“We are deeply grateful for all the talented artists and their teams that made the ReConnect event possible, and equally impressed with the dedication and passion shown by the global electronic music community that tuned in for over 34 hours this past weekend to reconnect with their favorite DJs,” commented Robb McDaniels, Beatport’s CEO. “The generosity of our entire community, including so many great industry partners that donated products to give away, is what resulted in a large donation to two non-profits that can ensure the health and stability of our world and our industry in the months to come.”

“A huge THANK YOU to all involved in delivering this epic event and to everyone who made a donation. The phenomenal response from the electronic music community has shown a glimpse of what we can achieve through collective passion for our scene to support, connect and inspire each other with acts of generosity, innovation, love and unity. AFEM will ensure everyone’s generosity reaches those members in most need of urgent financial help and the World Health Organization (WHO) global efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Greg Marshall, General Manager, AFEM (Association For Electronic Music).

You can rewatch all the streams below! (With the exception of the first video from Themba, which is currently unavailable.)