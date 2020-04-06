Steve Aoki is reportedly working on his new alter ego.





Speaking with Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, the superstar DJ/producer said:

I’ve been going down to my lab, my studio, and it’s interesting, I’ve been thinking differently about my process as I have had a lot of time. And I’ve been creating a new alter ego, a new artist name, and I am making a whole different sound. I’m so excited to share that with the world when it’s time.

Aoki recently dropped his massive 27-track album, Neon Future IV. Featuring Icona Pop, Desiigner, Torey Lanez, Zooey Deschanel, Monsta X, Backstreet Boys, Mike Shinoda, will.i.am, Matthew Koma, Alan Walker, Travis Barker, Sting, Felix Jaehn, and more.

He said of the new record:

The central force of ‘Neon Future’ is more about the narrative of the evolution of ‘Neon Future I, II, III and IV’. If you listen to each album back to back, you can hear this musical evolution and that is most important for my fans to take away.

Aoki launched the series back in 2014, the same year he teased his potential deep house project — and perhaps it’s finally coming to light. Stay tuned.

Source: Celebretainment | Photo via Rukes.com