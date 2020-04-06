Digital Mirage went down over the weekend featuring some of the finest DJ/producers from around the world.





With an unprecedented event comes unprecedented results… However, the Brownies & Lemonade x Proximity-curated event managed to exceed expectations on every level.

Over 4 million people tuned in for the 3-day online streaming festival, with 4.1 million total plays throughout the weekend, according to Proximity, and peak viewership at 180,000, according to B&L. Digital Mirage set out with the original intent of raising $100,000 for charity, but ended up with over $300,000 worth in donations.

Every single artist, including Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Kill the Noise, A-Trak, Seven Lions, Ghastly, Nitti Gritti, 12th Planet, 4B and so many more, trended on Twitter. Which, goes to show the kind of passion the EDM community has even in these difficult times.

“our festival has overnight become a sensation and we couldn’t have done it without u,” B&L share in the post below.

Proximity adds, “What started out as a simple tweet roughly two weeks ago, turned in to the most beautiful, wholesome, and fun weekend of our entire lives. Every artists worked so hard to make Digital Mirage possible and so did you. Thank you everyone.”

Proximity has already teased Digital Mirage “Season 2.” More details here.

Also, listen to all the best sets from the weekend here.

Digital Mirage Results

