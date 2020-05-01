Lollapalooza Unlocked Past Sets From The Last 20 Years, Starting With The Strokes & Alesso

In light of its cancellation due to COVID-19, Lollapalooza will begin unlocking past festival sets over the last 20 years at a pace of two per week for as long as we’re self-isolating.





The first performance came yesterday courtesy of The Strokes’ 2010 set, followed by Alesso’s 2019 performance this Sunday at 5pm PST.

Lollapalooza is one of the consistently top 10 music festivals in the US, along with Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and more. Like sets at these other festivals, those at the Chicago mainstay are often banner performances for artists, especially so if Chicago is their home town.

Stay tuned for Alesso’s set this Sunday, and watch The Strokes below.

via Consequence of Sound | Photo via Rukes.com