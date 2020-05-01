As an established DJ/producer and label head, Jauz has instinctively transitioned into a tastemaker role — and there’s plenty of artists he’s putting on right now.





The brand new First Bites Vol. 2 compilation dropped today, featuring music from Duke & Jones, Blossom, Schade, SLATIN and more. Plus, our two personal favorite tracks from Kendoll and Saint Punk x So Loki.

House heads will especially enjoy the selection, which covers tech house, speed house, electro, and elements of acid and techno. But, tracks from Blood on Guitars and Synymata x BAER keep things interesting.

Some names you have probably heard and others may be brand new — and that’s the beauty of the latest release from Bite This! Listen as these artists test the waters with their sounds.

First Bites Vol. 2

Photo via Rukes.com