Mac Miller‘s K.I.D.S. mixtape is finally available on all streaming platforms.





Although the mixtape put Mac on the map at the age of 18, K.I.D.S. (which stands for Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Shit) was actually his fourth mixtape release. His sold out Incredibly Dope Tour followed and his career took off from there.

With coming-of-age cuts like “Kool-Aid & Frozen Pizza” and “Nikes on My Feet,” Mac became a voice for his generation with relatable lyricism and artistry.

The mixtape opens up:

When you’re young, not much matters

When you find something that you care about, then that’s all you got

When you go to sleep at night, you dream of music

When you wake up, it’s the same thing

It’s there in your face, you can’t escape it

Sometimes when you’re young

The only place to go is inside, that’s just it

Music is what I love

Take that away from me and I really got nothing

Songs “Traffic in the Sky” and “La La La” are excluded from the official 16-track release.

Experience K.I.D.S. for the first time, or revisit it here.

Mac Miller – K.I.D.S.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mac Miller – Don’t Mind If I Do