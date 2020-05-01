Though London’s NTS Radio’s Remote Utopias broadcast featured many names less known to American audiences, names like Tame Impala, JPEGMAFIA, Four Tet, Kelsey Lu, and of course Skrillex definitely piqued the interest of many.





The event will not be live streamed, rather broadcast during a 24-hour radio takeover hosted by NTS Radio, so that’s a shame. However, a silver lining — Skrillex’s set will see him going b2b with Noisia, according to the radio’s app (though, strangely, the set doesn’t appear on their website).

Skrillex and Noisia will go B2B tomorrow, Saturday, May 2 at 5:45pm PST/8:45pm EST. The screenshot on Reddit shows Sunday, but the website now lists Saturday, so we’re going with that.

One of the big questions in the thread on Reddit is whether this will be a fresh set or a re-broadcast of his set with Thys of Noisia from earlier this year. Based on their timeslot, the guess is toward a new set (and hopefully not a cut recording of the past one).