Missing festival season? Have no fear, R3HAB and Timmy Trumpet have joined forces for “911.” A massive collaboration that will bring the festival to your living room and tear up your home dance floor. Featuring addictive sing along vocals, huge big room melodies, and a massive psy-trance drop, “911” is a song made to be played at maximum volume.





“911” is a track that is sure to delight fans of both superstar DJs. For R3HAB this is a nice return to festival sounds, as he’s been making forays into pop music teaming up with a wide array of vocalists for his previous releases. Timmy Trumpet has also been diversifying his sound as of late, dropping hardstyle, hardcore and big room tracks recently. “911” is a nice middle ground for the two producers featuring the bounce from Timmy Trumpet and the melody from R3HAB. Here’s what the two superstar producers had to say about “911.”

“Get ready for a return to some high energy music! And no one better than Timmy Trumpet to join me on this track, ‘911,’ which features the best of both our worlds. Super catchy vocals, and of course, a great bouncy drop. Enjoy!” – R3HAB

“R3HAB is one of the most prolific producers in our industry, and to be finally working with him on a record is F#KN amazing! Really proud of what we’ve come up with here.” – Timmy Trumpet

Check out R3HAB & Timmy Trumpet’s massive new song “911” out now on CYB3RPVNK. You can also check out Timmy’s wild live stream set from his home in Sydney as well!