Voting is now open for DJ Mag‘s annual Top 100 DJs poll!

Considering the ongoing pandemic, DJ Mag is doing things a little differently this year. The contest is being held once again in aid of UNICEF, with emphasis on the organization’s emergency coronavirus response fund. In addition, DJ Mag is exposing talent due to the fact clubs are shut down around the world.

For the first time ever, DJ Mag is running a series of virtual festivals on a weekly basis, so fans can experience live sets from the industry’s leading DJs ahead of this year’s poll. Ideally, this should expose dance music fans to artists they may not have otherwise seen in 2020, pandemic or not.

Starting this weekend and running from July 18th through September 20th, DJ Mag will feature performers from the coveted Top 100 every Saturday and performers from the Alternative Top 100 on Sunday. Last year’s No. 1 DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are set to perform, as well as David Guetta, Mariana Bo, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo, SAYMYNAME and many more.

Get your vote in at top100djs.com now. Or, wait to see the talent DJ Mag has in store.

DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Virtual Festival

Source: DJ Mag