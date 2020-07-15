Two days ago, Shambhala At Home removed Billy Kenny from their lineup after new accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate activity with fans and venue staff. Yesterday, he released a statement addressing the accusations.

“For clarity, it is alleged that on June 23rd, 2017 at a show in Edmonton, I played a trick on a woman who was on stage during my performance, where I pretended to drop my USB stick and then grabbed her behind inappropriately,” he wrote. “My behaviour during that time period three years ago was unacceptable and inconsistent with who I am today. I am firmly against any type of domestic abuse, sexual abuse or violence and I can’t imagine acting in the ways I have been accused of.”

Many did not find solace in his statement, as there was no apology for his actions. Many were also disappointed with Shambhala for not removing him from lineups sooner, as they’d allegedly been made known about his actions for years prior.

Still, even after his statement, another artist, BB Mars, came forward to share her own story of Billy Kenny raping her.

CW: full story below

it’s been a rough day for a lot of people and unfortunately @BillyKennyMusic’s apology made it worse for those already seeing what was coming forward but also have delt with it. MAJOR TRIGGER WARNING. THIS IS RAPE. Billy you owe BB MARS more than an apology – LEAVE pic.twitter.com/WpNP7EvYq8 — 𝙬𝙚𝙞𝙗𝙨 ☾ #BLM (@veronicaweibs) July 15, 2020

This morning, Dirtybird made a statement that they will no longer be working with Billy Kenny.