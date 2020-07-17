Just like the rest of us, Party Favor is feeling the weight of isolation. But he has taken that energy and sourced it for an entire album — THE ISOLATION ALBUM.

Consisting entirely of new beats crafted by Party Favor during quarantine, the album showcases the producer’s sonic depth and experimentation. These 13 tracks take on strange-yet-relatable themes like “PIZZARAT” and “CELERYJUICE” and moments like “SOCIAL DISTANCE SUNSETS.” Soft, textured beats to hard trap — it’s all in there, compiled as an expressive journey of familiar lockdown feelings.

Along with the album release, Party Favor has revealed his debut live stream festival, going down tomorrow, properly titled Party Favor Presents: Isolation. The lineup features a wealth of talent with A-Trak, Bijou, Nina Las Vegas, Kendoll, Dillon Francis, Sofi Tukker, Slumberjack, Jon Casey and Craze.

Listen below and don’t forget to tune in tomorrow.

Party Favor – THE ISOLATION ALBUM