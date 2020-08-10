Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have joined forces with Miranda Huybers, who has over 14 years of experience in the gaming industry as she was previously part of the Call of Duty team at Activision, while also being responsible for Nvidia as Marketing & PR management in the Benelux. Together they form a new agency venture called ‘The Smash Universe’ – to create a synergy between the music and gaming industry.

The company will focus on providing management services for content creators, gamers and lifestyle influencers, as well as the creative development of events and marketing concepts, both on and offline. The merge of this new ‘The Smash Universe’ venture will position the agency at the frontier of combining gaming, tech, lifestyle and music on a professional level.

Also partnering with the company is Nick Depauw, who is the current head of SMASH eSports – a professional e-sporting division founded by Smash The House. For SMASH esports this partnership will enable Nick and his team of players to engage in a wide range of activities. Other industry professionals joining this new venture are Nick Royaards (manager of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Lost Frequencies among others), as well as Perry van de Mosselaar and Dwayne Megens, all actively involved with Smash The House Records, an independent record label releasing music of many A-list dance-artists, strengthening the company with many years of experience within the music industry on both sides of the spectrum.

Besides offering management services, the company plans to be a resilient partner for a multitude of global brands in their marketing and PR activities by providing different packages of exposure both on and offline, venturing off the beaten track which traditional media has always offered up until today.

Dimitri Thivaios (Dimitri Vegas): “I am super excited about this new project, helping to connect music and gaming as both worlds are very important to me!”

Miranda Huybers: “Creating a new universe in which both the gaming and music world are combined has been one of my dreams for years, and that’s why I’m happy to work with this awesome team to introduce everyone to The Smash Universe. Focusing on online content creation as well as unique concepts, we want to be part of an extensive customer journey and be there for everyone, anytime and anywhere.”

To commemorate the launch of the company, TSU is hosting a livestream on August 10th from 9:30 PST on Twitch, showcasing some of the talents they represent.