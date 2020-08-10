BackHARD Summer BBQ Virtual Rave-A-Thon live sets are already up, so you can recap the weekend anytime you want!

Insomniac has an entire playlist to feast your eyes and ears on, featuring 20 acts and over 10 hours of electronic music, hot off the grill. Depending on your flavor, there’s plenty of house, bass, trap and more to indulge in — or simply enjoy them all.

The summer soundtrack, cooked up by festival favorites including Dillon Francis, Valentino Khan, Kill the Noise, JOYRYDE, Tokimonsta, Party Favor, YehMe2, Wuki, Elohim, and many more, encourages ravers to #StayHome.

Watch here and keep your eyes locked on Insomniac socials for more Virtual Rave-A-Thon announcements.

BackHARD Summer BBQ Virtual Rave-A-Thon