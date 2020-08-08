The HARD Summer BackHARD BBQ is in full force and tonight we have JOYRYDE, Louis the Child, Tokimonsta, Valentino Khan, Elohim and more on deck.
Although Insomniac had to cancel a plethora of festivals in 2020, the company has still been keeping us entertained with its Virtual Rave-A-Thon series. The latest comes as this online installment of HARD summer, featuring plenty of fan-favorite headliners.
Hosted by “Grillmaster” Pasquale Rotella, there will never be a dull moment — so report to the nearest back yard pronto and go HARD. For best results, throw something on the grill and enjoy with a few close friends. Stay safe and sanitized.
Tune in here and scroll down for the schedule.
HARD Summer BackHARD BBQ
Schedule:
Photo via Rukes.com