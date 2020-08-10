Approximately 10,000 people attended an illegal outdoor rave over the weekend in France’s least populated region of Lozère.

Hundreds of cars and thousands of attendees reportedly made their way to the secluded sight at a national park on Saturday night, which drew quite the attention from local farmers and quickly garnered complaints.

Although the party was held outside at a remote mountain plateau, it clearly broke the ban on gatherings over 5,000 people. Revelers reportedly defied social distancing rules and didn’t wear masks — which also deemed it unsafe given the current pandemic.

Police in Lozère initially blocked off an area to prevent any more attendees from joining, according to a report — “for health reasons linked to the risk of spreading COVID-19.” People were gradually allowed to leave, but by Monday afternoon around 4,500 people still remained.

Police issued an unknown number of alcohol and drug-related citations.

