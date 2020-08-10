It’s been over a year since Ekali last dropped an Awakening mix. A lot has changed since then: he dropped his debut album, shows as we know it have ended… but Awakening remains.

As with all his past mixes, the vibes are immaculate and he seamless mixes the tracks to conform to his own unique sound and style. From Flume to Local Natives to ford. to Jaron and more, the songs not only reflect Ekali’s sound, he uses them to elevate to his own. Few mixes are as consistently wondrous as his Awakening series, but with every installation, it only gets better and better.

With the release of this mix, Ekali also announced the creation of Awakening Records, coming soon.

For now, listen below.

Photo via Justin Amoafo Photography