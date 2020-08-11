Following the release of Porter Robinson’s Worlds in 2014 and Madeon’s Adventure in 2015, debut albums for both artists that have since defined their careers and brought them both to intense stardom, the two longtime friends collaborated in 2016 for what is considered one of their best works, “Shelter.”

The collaboration was discovered on iTunes before either artist had an opportunity to promote it, leading to the track exploding overnight. Since its release four years ago today, August 16, 2016, the song spawned a collaborative tour culminating in a final performance at Coachella in 2017, though the song’s legacy itself lives on.

Listen again below! Madeon is releasing a new song this Friday and we’re still waiting on Porter’s new album, Nurture!

Photo via Rukes.com