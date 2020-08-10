Avicii‘s final music before his death, AVĪCI (01), released three years ago — and it plays out as bittersweet as ever today.

The EP broke a year-long hiatus, introducing six brand new Avicii productions and blowing away his loyal fan base in the process. Upon the EP release, Avicii shared, “I will never stop making music.”

“Friend of Mine” featuring Vargas & Lagola, “Lonely Together” featuring Rita Ora, “You Be Love” featuring Billy Raffoul, “Without You” featuring Sandro Cavazza, “What Would I Change It To” featuring AlunaGeorge and “So Much Better” (Avicii Remix) — each track a treasure with its own lasting impact.

Production credits go to Avicii, Benny Blanco, Andrew Watt, Cashmere Cat and Carl Falk.

Listen here and remember the legend, Avicii.

Avicii – AVĪCI (01) EP