Glass Animals have returned in full force with a new album and Diplo has taken on their new hit “Heat Waves” for a totally unexpected bass remix.

As we all know by now, Diplo can truly do it all. Trap, house, pop, country — no genre is off limits, and here he beefs up the Glass Animals original for a thick, wavy result. Just one listen through and we’re melting.

As of yesterday, “Heat Waves” had risen to #8 on the US Viral Chart, according to Spotify. With this Diplo remix backing the band’s new album release, we can only expect Glass Animals to continue their inevitable 2020 takeover.

Listen and let us know what you think of Diplo’s experimental side.

Check out Dreamland in full here.

Glass Animals – Heat Waves (Diplo Remix)

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group