The holiday season is about to bring smiles to the little ones and especially their parents, as Mellodees, Marshmello’s children’s entertainment platform partners with LA’s first annual WonderLAnd, an immersive drive-thru holiday experience, replete with synchronized dancing lights and good cheer.

Honoring all cultural traditions, WonderLAnd will center on a stunningly elaborate holiday musical show. Guests will drive through nearly one million lights, all time-coded to a festive array of seasonal songs.

The “Happy HoliDees” children’s album, produced by Marshmello, will feature upbeat holiday tunes filling the Mellodees-themed tunnel with energetic and brilliantly animated holiday videos paired with these newly remixed treasures including “Deck the Halls” and “Silent Night.” All of Mellodees’ songs are produced and brought to life by the world-renowned electronic music artist, Marshmello, with a dedication to engage event attendees with continued excitement, loveable characters, and fresh sounds, giving spectators something else to look forward to.

“The holidays are a time for joy, love, and kindness. We here at Mellodees are excited to bring the magic of music from on screen to real life with the help from WonderLAnd” says Krista Carnegie COO for The Shalizi Group “Mellodees was created not only as a new kids platform, but something for the entire family to enjoy especially during the HoliDees” adds Hildi Snodgrass CFO for The Shalizi Group.

Amongst the numerous immersive vignettes and installations within the experience, will be a “Holidays Around the Globe” display, as well as a magical wintery forest surrounding WonderLAnd’s version of the Massive Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Vehicles will travel around North Pole mountains and through a 90-foot twinkling snowflake tunnel and a snow flurry vortex tunnel. Photo- and video-worthy moments will be available around every corner. And, yes, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves will be on hand with candy canes galore!

“The integration with Mellodees and Marshmello into the WonderLAnd experience has been synergistic since day one,” says Experiential Supply Co. Founder & Chief Experience Officer, Jasen Smith. “It’s an authentic addition to WonderLAnd that aligns with the authentic fun holiday vibe that we want to deliver our guests!”

The integration will be open daily throughout the holiday season, November 30 – December 23 and December 26 – December 30, from 4:30pm to 9:45pm at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA. Visit the WonderLAnd website HERE.