This weekend, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade are bringing people together with the first-ever Friendsgiving live stream — and day two is happening now!
Today, we’ll be treated to sets from Tiësto, Benny Benassi, Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch, SayMyName, Nina Las Vegas, Ookay, Nitti Gritti, Drezo and more. Plus, a special surprise performance you won’t want to miss — tune in at 11:35 EST / 8:35 PM PST to see who throws down.
The online music festival seeks to support “our most vulnerable venues to keep them afloat.” In partnership with PLUS1, 100% of the proceeds raised this weekend will be donated to NIVA’s Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund. #SaveOurStages
The festivities kick off at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST.
Get locked in here and see today’s schedule below!
Digital Mirage: Friendsgiving (Day 2)
SATURDAY SET TIMES (PST)
KITO – 12:00 – 12:30PM
Chris Malinchak – 12:30 – 01:00PM
Huxley Anne – 01:00 – 01:30PM
Austin Millz – 01:30 – 02:00PM
Slow Magic – 02:00 – 02:35PM
Lax City – 02:35 – 03:05PM
KAKU – 03:05 – 03:35PM
JAWNS – 03:35 – 04:10PM
Nina Las Vegas – 04:10 – 04:40PM
Shallou – 04:40 – 5:10PM
SAYMYNAME – 05:10 – 05:45PM
Ookay (Live) – 05:45 – 06:15PM
Benny Benassi – 06:15 – 06:45PM
Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch – 06:45 – 7:35PM
Tiesto – 07:35 – 08:35PM
Surprise Performance – 08:35 – 09:15PM
Nitti Gritti – 09:15 – 10:00PM
Drezo – 10:00 – 10:30PM
BLVK JVCK – 10:30 – 11:00PM
Photo via Rukes.com