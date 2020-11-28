This weekend, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade are bringing people together with the first-ever Friendsgiving live stream — and day two is happening now!

Today, we’ll be treated to sets from Tiësto, Benny Benassi, Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch, SayMyName, Nina Las Vegas, Ookay, Nitti Gritti, Drezo and more. Plus, a special surprise performance you won’t want to miss — tune in at 11:35 EST / 8:35 PM PST to see who throws down.

The online music festival seeks to support “our most vulnerable venues to keep them afloat.” In partnership with PLUS1, 100% of the proceeds raised this weekend will be donated to NIVA’s Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund. #SaveOurStages

The festivities kick off at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST.

Get locked in here and see today’s schedule below!

Digital Mirage: Friendsgiving (Day 2)

SATURDAY SET TIMES (PST)

KITO – 12:00 – 12:30PM

Chris Malinchak – 12:30 – 01:00PM

Huxley Anne – 01:00 – 01:30PM

Austin Millz – 01:30 – 02:00PM

Slow Magic – 02:00 – 02:35PM

Lax City – 02:35 – 03:05PM

KAKU – 03:05 – 03:35PM

JAWNS – 03:35 – 04:10PM

Nina Las Vegas – 04:10 – 04:40PM

Shallou – 04:40 – 5:10PM

SAYMYNAME – 05:10 – 05:45PM

Ookay (Live) – 05:45 – 06:15PM

Benny Benassi – 06:15 – 06:45PM

Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch – 06:45 – 7:35PM

Tiesto – 07:35 – 08:35PM

Surprise Performance – 08:35 – 09:15PM

Nitti Gritti – 09:15 – 10:00PM

Drezo – 10:00 – 10:30PM

BLVK JVCK – 10:30 – 11:00PM

Photo via Rukes.com