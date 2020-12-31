New Year’s Eve is upon us — and if you need a playlist to soundtrack your night, why not revisit all of your favorite music from 2020? SoundCloud has launched its 2020 SoundCloud Playback, the platform’s annual year end review.

In addition to spotlighting music that the global community (and you personally) streamed, liked, reposted, and commented on the most, SoundCloud goes crate digging, surfacing more of the 250M+ tracks on the platform that reflect the emerging music and trends that took over the internet in 2020.

Artists

Rising Mexican trap artist Natanael Cano, buzz-worthy act 100 Gecs, alt/pop standout Beabadoobee, and and genre-defying Afropop talent Rema rose to the occasion and became some of the most listened to artists of the year.

Culture

As the globe began to quarantine, SoundCloud experienced a huge surge in creativity pouring into the platform — a 50% increase in uploads from March to April. So far, creators have uploaded 524,734 tracks with titles or tags related to the pandemic.

DJ Sets

DJs shifted their focus from live shows to online performances. RL Grime‘s 9th annual Halloween mix secured the #1 spot for the top DJ set this year, with 546K streams in less than one month. Also, Diplo delivered us with Corona World Tour DJ sets, available on SoundCloud.

Check out the 2020 SoundCloud Playback here and get your personal 2020 Playback here.

SoundCloud’s Most Celebrated 2020

Top Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Track: Lil Mosey – “Blueberry Faygo”

Top Remix: NLE Choppa – “Different Day” (Lil Baby – Emotionally Scarred Remix)

Longest Reign: JK of BTS – “Still With You”

Buzziest Drop: JK of BTS – “Still With You”

Top DJ Set: RL Grime’s “Halloween IX”

