A petition is making its rounds, asking for the immediate release of Palestinian DJ Sama Abdulhadi, who was recently arrested at an Islamic holy compound in Jericho for playing techno.

Sama was performing in a separate area from the mosque at Maqam Nabi Musa (believed burial site of Moses) on Saturday night when she was illegally arrested, according to the petition. An attack by a group of young protestors had occurred, who threatened attendees and ultimately stopped the show.

Footage quickly spread on social media, as well as misinformation about Sama and her event, which only fueled the fire. Violent reactions and personal attacks on Sama continued — and now she’s in custody, unlawfully, per the Change.org petition.

(Sama) was illegally detained by the Palestinian Authority on the 27th of December 2020. On Tuesday 29 December a judge decided to extend her detention for 15 additional days because ‘techno music is not part of Palestinian heritage.’

Those asking for Sama’s release believe she’s being used as a “scapegoat and held accountable for a crime that did not happen and one that she certainly did not commit.” To back it up, she had written approval to organize and film the production via the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism.

Sama Abdulhadi and the organizers of the concert may not have realized that this type of music was unsuitable for the site and its historical, religious and cultural associations, yet it remains that the Ministry of Tourism bears full responsibility for taking the decision to allow the concert to take place.

The petition is asking for Sama’s “immediate release and respect for cultural and artistic freedom and rights by the Palestinian Authority.”

Sign here.

Source: 6 AM Group