If there’s anyone in the EDM scene we can all consistently look to for some emotional support in these trying times, it’s San Holo. With his particular brand of beautiful melodies, toned down vocals, slow tempo, and more, his vibe is all about positivity and making his fans feel good.

Thankfully, 2020 is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean that the hardships we faced this year are going to automatically be over. Still, it will be nice to finally put this dumpster fire of a year behind us and at least try to mentally start fresh in 2021. While we all come up with New Year resolutions to better ourselves or at least get back to some semblance of homeostasis, you can listen to San’s “goodbye 2020 set” and get your emotions in order.

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com