Queen’s Gambit was without a doubt one of the biggest, if not the biggest, new shows in 2020. Never before has chess been so engrossing or enthralling to a wide audience, but it was due in large part to star Anya Taylor-Joy’s magnificent performance.

EDM fans, though, might have found the star strangely familiar. In a total blast from the past, the answer is here: Taylor-Joy starred in the video for Skrillex’s “Red Lips” remix by GTA.

The music video first dropped Mar 5, 2016, before her big break as the main protagonist in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split later that year. Now, she’s in one of the biggest television phenomena of the year.

Check out the video again below if you’ve forgotten!