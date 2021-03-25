In a stark example of life imitates art, three days ago our team was talking about April Fool’s article ideas and “Deadmau5 creates only paws for Meowingtons” was one of them. Lo and behold, today Billboard reported that Meowingtons is now officially the first animal with an account on the platform.

With a bio that reads, “Just a cat living his best life on onlyfans,” the content is obviously SFW — and also free to follow — because, you know, it’s a cat. Images of Meowingtons lounging on a variety of surfaces and areas are in great supply, and it’s cute. Because it’s a cat.

Original content for Meowingtons has been sparse since the official Instagram account for the feline stopped posting in August 2019, but now everyone can view their favorite furry friend for the low, low price of free.

You can view the too-cute-for-social-media content here.