Electric Forest is hopeful to take place in 2021, but dates are moving once again.

According to a new update straight from Electric Forest HQ, the music festival is planning for an August return. However, COVID-related considerations are “evolving by the minute,” so the final word is yet to come.

Electric Forest shares in the post below:

Here is what we know for the moment. HQ is working tirelessly to navigate our potential options for 2021, and discussions with all parties involved are ongoing. If Electric Forest 2021 is to happen, it will take place in August.

According to Festive Owl , August 19 – 22 is the festival’s preferred weekend, if a move is possible. This information is in line with a report from the White Lake Beacon, which previously outlined potential new dates for Electric Forest as August 12 – 15 and August 19 – 22.

To be clear, no exact dates have been confirmed at the time of this writing, but August is the move. Electric Forest will follow up with a formal decision on this summer “as soon as possible.”

See below and stay tuned.

Electric Forest 2021 Update