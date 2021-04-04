The hype for new AREA21 (Martin Garrix x Maejor) music has built up to the extreme — and later this week we’ll finally get to hear what they’ve been working on.

Days ago, the duo unleashed a teaser video on their official social accounts, prefacing the release of what we expect to be the first of many songs. As we already know, AREA21 has enough unreleased material for a “whole album,” but how they decide to roll out the music is anyone’s guess.

The 15-second teaser below comes in with soft pads, only to be overtaken by glitches, and then the sound completely cuts out. Keeping with the cryptic nature of the comeback, AREA21 only share a glimpse into the visual aspect of the project before flashing the release date — “April 9th.”

The superduo were last heard from in 2019 with “HELP,” but Martin Garrix and Maejor have been releasing under their AREA21 alias since 2016. Explore the music here.

AREA21 Coming 4/9