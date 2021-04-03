Petit Biscuit’s Parachute Remix LP has arrived, unleashing 12 new perspectives surrounding the producer’s latest masterpiece, Parachute.

The captivating body of work from classically trained artist Petit Biscuit is completely reimagined by fellow producers Big Gigantic, Malaa, Jai Wolf, Slow Magic, Tony Romera and more. While some of these remixes have already premiered, much of this stunning collection can be enjoyed for the first time.

The diverse range of sounds heard here is truly unmatched, as Parachute Remixed crosses various electronic/dance subgenres and blends of styles. From the driving energy of Malaa’s take on “Pick Your Battles” with Diplo, to Tony Romera’s down-and-funky remix for title track “Parachute,” and into the dazzling atmospheres Jai Wolf creates with “Drivin Thru The Night,” the Parachute Remix LP is bursting with lush productions.

Petit Biscuit shares of the release:

The entire ‘Parachute’ album remixed by artists and friends that I love. Every remix is different from one another, to show how rich the electronic music scene is. I want to thank everyone for having brought your touch to make this album!

Listen here!

Petit Biscuit – Parachute Remix LP

Stream/download: https://music.petitbiscuit.fr/ParachuteRemix